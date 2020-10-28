Gillio, Ronald "Ron"
Ronald "Ron" Gillio, age 73, longtime resident of Oak Forest, Illinois, passed away October 25, 2020, Navy Vietnam Veteran, USS Enterprise CVAN 65 A02. Beloved husband for 51 years of Ann (nee DeBrizzio). Dearest dad of Dan (Tracy) and Carrie (Aaron) Vasil. Papa of Bill, Morgan, Ryan and Mason. Loving son of the late Jack and Marty. Dear brother of Jack (Donna). Fond brother-in-law of Clara (Mike) and Joe (Paula). Uncle and great-uncle of many. Daddy man to Romeo and Juliette. Ron was an avid bowler and a great handyman. Funeral Friday, October 30, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest to St. Damian Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Private Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Due to current COVID-19 Restrictions; Face Masks must be worn, Social Distancing observed and a Maximum of 25 People in the Funeral Home at a time. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Ronald's name may be made to Rev. Charles T. Rubey, C/O Loss Program, Catholic Charities of Chicago, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654, 312-655-7283. For information: 708-687-2990.
