Ronald "Ron" Gillio
Gillio, Ronald "Ron"

Ronald "Ron" Gillio, age 73, longtime resident of Oak Forest, Illinois, passed away October 25, 2020, Navy Vietnam Veteran, USS Enterprise CVAN 65 A02. Beloved husband for 51 years of Ann (nee DeBrizzio). Dearest dad of Dan (Tracy) and Carrie (Aaron) Vasil. Papa of Bill, Morgan, Ryan and Mason. Loving son of the late Jack and Marty. Dear brother of Jack (Donna). Fond brother-in-law of Clara (Mike) and Joe (Paula). Uncle and great-uncle of many. Daddy man to Romeo and Juliette. Ron was an avid bowler and a great handyman. Funeral Friday, October 30, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest to St. Damian Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Private Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Due to current COVID-19 Restrictions; Face Masks must be worn, Social Distancing observed and a Maximum of 25 People in the Funeral Home at a time. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Ronald's name may be made to Rev. Charles T. Rubey, C/O Loss Program, Catholic Charities of Chicago, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654, 312-655-7283. For information: 708-687-2990.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
OCT
30
Funeral
09:15 AM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Damian Church
Funeral services provided by
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
October 28, 2020
Gillio Family,

May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I remember the days when I would call Ron "007" on the walkie-talkie at work. We had many great conversations . . . . especially about "Beat the Champs".

Nancy Markham
St. Symphorosa / St. Rene Parish
Nancy Markham
Coworker
October 28, 2020
