HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPEL
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
(708) 385-4478
Ronald Schmidt
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Ronald G. Schmidt Obituary
Schmidt, Ronald G. Ronald G. Schmidt age 88 of Posen, IL. Beloved husband of the late Miriam (nee Barr) Schmidt. Loving father of Donald (late Angela) Schmidt, Patricia (Kevin) Durkin, Kathleen (late Bobby) Richardson and Douglas Schmidt. Proud grandfather of Nicholas (Sarah), Shane (Erin), Jennifer (Missy), Brandon (Kelsey), Geoffrey, Jacob, Steven (Krystal), Nathan and Mark and great-grandfather of 10. Ron was a Veteran of the U.S. Army (Korea). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Manteno Veterans Home. Funeral Service Wednesday 10:00 AM at the Hickey Memorial Chapel, 4201 W. 147th St., Midlothian. Interment will be at Chapel Hill Gardens South. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 PM. For online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or 708-385-4478.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 10, 2020
