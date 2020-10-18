1/
Ronald F. Mouw
Mouw, Ronald F.

Ronald F. Mouw; Beloved husband of the late Grace Mouw, nee Fluhr; Loving father of Ronda (Mike) Howley, Ron (Donna) Mouw and Ryan (Beth) Mouw; Dear grandfather of Cal, Grace, Brett, Faith, Feona and Brooke; Brother of Gary (Konnie) Mouw and Maryann (Aaron) Sawin; Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, October 19th from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills. Funeral Service Tuesday, October 20th at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home to St. Patricia Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Wednesday, October 21st at 12:00 noon at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque, Iowa. For information 708-430-5700.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
OCT
20
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
OCT
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patricia Church
OCT
21
Interment
12:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
(708) 430-5700
