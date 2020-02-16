Home

Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Damian Church
5250 W. 155th Street
Oak Forest, IL
View Map
Ronald E. McKay Obituary
McKay, Ronald E. Ronald E. McKay, age 82, beloved husband of Dolores (nee Toppa); loving father of Jan Marie Bukowski, Gregory (Deborah) McKay, Debra (Steven) Tassone and Cynthia (William) Rak; dearest grandfather of Samantha and Nicholas Bukowski, Matthew and Patrick McKay, Jacob and Anthony Tassone, Hailey and Corey Rak; cherished great-grandfather of Jerry Sprayberry; dear brother of Marilyn (Timothy) Pearson; Ron retired from Central Steel and Wire after 45 years of service. Visitation Monday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Tuesday 10:45 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Damian Church Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated. Funeral info: 708 429-3200 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 16, 2020
