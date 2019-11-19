|
Bielinski, Ronald E. Age 72. Cherished son of the late Edward and the late Evelyn Gingle. Loving husband of Debbie (nee Malone); devoted father of Lauren (Matthew) Kiefer, Michael, and Eric Bielinski; adored Papa of McKenna and Madison Kiefer; dear brother of Dennis Bielinski, Lisa (Matthew) Pilolli, and the late Bradley Bielinski; fond son-in-law of Olga and the late George Malone; loving uncle, relative, friend of many, and other family members, including Christine, Bryan, Ryan, and Eden. Visitation Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. Family and friends to meet Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Catherine Laboure Church, 3535 Thornwood in Glenview for a 10:00 Mass. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions appreciated to . Info, 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 19, 2019