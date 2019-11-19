Home

COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine Laboure Church
3535 Thornwood
Glenview, IL
View Map
Ronald Bielinski Obituary
Bielinski, Ronald E. Age 72. Cherished son of the late Edward and the late Evelyn Gingle. Loving husband of Debbie (nee Malone); devoted father of Lauren (Matthew) Kiefer, Michael, and Eric Bielinski; adored Papa of McKenna and Madison Kiefer; dear brother of Dennis Bielinski, Lisa (Matthew) Pilolli, and the late Bradley Bielinski; fond son-in-law of Olga and the late George Malone; loving uncle, relative, friend of many, and other family members, including Christine, Bryan, Ryan, and Eden. Visitation Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. Family and friends to meet Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Catherine Laboure Church, 3535 Thornwood in Glenview for a 10:00 Mass. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions appreciated to . Info, 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 19, 2019
