Agnew, Ronald E. Age 87. Beloved husband of the late Sophia (nee Madar); loving father of Rhonda (Richard) Taksas; cherished grandfather of Nicole (Eric) LaPorte and great-grandfather of Landon and Hudson; fond brother of the late Jeanette (late Robert) Raymond; dear companion of June Raslavicz. Ronald was a Korean War Veteran and member of the Windy City Harmonica Club. Visitation Monday, July 15, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park where Funeral will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 14, 2019