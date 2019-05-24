|
|
Hatje, Ron Age 80, a longtime resident of Frankfort, passed away on Wednesday, May 21, 2019. Loving husband of Carol (nee Brennan); beloved father of Mary Jane (Peter) Vlamis, Joel (Amanda) Hatje, Jennifer (Bryan) Dunlap, and the late Jon Edward Hatje (1967); dearest brother of Gloria (Walter) Natyshok; cherished grandfather of Bobby, Ronnie, Joey, Jon, and Luke; dear uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Ron was a member of Local Union 17 Heat and Frost Insulators. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service, Saturday, May 25, 2019. Prayers in the funeral home chapel at 8:15 a.m., leaving for St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Orland Hills, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For Info: visit www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or call (815) 806-2225.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2019