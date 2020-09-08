1/
Romolo Vitali
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Romolo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vitali, Romolo "Ray"

Romolo "Ray" Vitali, Beloved husband of Christine; loving father of Valerie (Luigi) Mascioletti, Alexandra and Anthony; cherished Nonno of Leonardo, Lorenzo and Noah. Visitation, Tuesday, from 3 to 9 p.m. Funeral Service, Wednesday, 10 a.m. at The Elms Funeral Home 7600 W. Grand Ave. (North on 76th Ave.) Elmwood Park. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. *Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide by the number of visitors allowed inside the funeral home. Everyone is welcomed, but we ask that you keep your visit short so that all who wish to pay their respects will be able to do so. Please note that all visitors are required to wear face masks to enter the funeral home.* For information 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved