Romolo Vitali

Vitali, Romolo "Ray"
Romolo "Ray" Vitali, Beloved husband of Christine; loving father of Valerie (Luigi) Mascioletti, Alexandra and Anthony; cherished Nonno of Leonardo, Lorenzo and Noah. Visitation, Tuesday, from 3 to 9 p.m. Funeral Service, Wednesday, 10 a.m. at The Elms Funeral Home 7600 W. Grand Ave. (North on 76th Ave.) Elmwood Park. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. *Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide by the number of visitors allowed inside the funeral home. Everyone is welcomed, but we ask that you keep your visit short so that all who wish to pay their respects will be able to do so. Please note that all visitors are required to wear face masks to enter the funeral home.* For information 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com
