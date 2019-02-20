|
Piotrowski, Roman E. "Pete" Age 87. Captain U.S. Navy (Retired), Korean War. Beloved husband of Mary Teresa (nee Kelly); loving father of Marc, Luke, and Dorothy (John) Bolton; cherished grandfather of Andrew Piotrowski, Timothy (Rebecca) Piotrowski, and William Dan. VisitationThursday, February 21, 2019,4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 North Milwaukee Ave., Niles, IL. FuneralFriday, February 22, 2019, 9:00 a.m. to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment, All Saints Cemetery. Member of the Chicago Society PNA and many Polish and Military organizations. Funeral information847-966-7302orwww.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 20, 2019