De Mark, Roland M. Roland M. De Mark, 91, passed away at home with his family on June 24, 2020, beloved husband of the late Barbara De Mark (nee Blakely); loving father of Gary (Betsy), Glen (Linda), Debbie De Mark, Gregg (Lynn) and Donna De Mark; dearest grandfather of 14, great-grandfather of 25, and great-great-grandfather of two; cherished son of the late Michael and Ida Mae (nee Martin) De Mark; dear brother to Ramon (late Judy) and Laurence (late Cheryl) De Mark; dear brother-in-law to Patricia (late Jim) Burke, and late Marie and Frank Hanley. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity are appreciated. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home, 708-636-2320. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 28, 2020.