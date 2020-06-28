Roland M. De Mark
De Mark, Roland M. Roland M. De Mark, 91, passed away at home with his family on June 24, 2020, beloved husband of the late Barbara De Mark (nee Blakely); loving father of Gary (Betsy), Glen (Linda), Debbie De Mark, Gregg (Lynn) and Donna De Mark; dearest grandfather of 14, great-grandfather of 25, and great-great-grandfather of two; cherished son of the late Michael and Ida Mae (nee Martin) De Mark; dear brother to Ramon (late Judy) and Laurence (late Cheryl) De Mark; dear brother-in-law to Patricia (late Jim) Burke, and late Marie and Frank Hanley. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity are appreciated. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home, 708-636-2320. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
June 28, 2020
I love you dad. You showed me how to be a man as well as a good person. Thank you, Gary
Gary DeMark
Son
June 28, 2020
My heart goes out to all of you! I have so many memories of Roland over the course if my life. Im so grateful to have been able to see him one last time a couple weeks ago. He loved and was loved by many!
Kimberly DeMark
Family
June 28, 2020
i will miss you dad! Love you!
Debbie De mark
Daughter
