Schumacher, Roger Age 75, of Chicago. Loving brother of Madeleine (Donald), Murielle, and Jacquelyn (the late Gerald); dearest uncle of Angela, Gary (Kelly), G. A. (Gina), Jeanette, Jason (Erin), and Jeffrey (Angela); great-uncle of Ambrye, Krystal, Corey, Anthony, Alexis, Vincent, Gianna, Gino, Kennedy, Ava, Francesca, Jeffrey, and Teresa; great-great-uncle of Aidan, Evanna, Sean, Jade, and Nevaeh. Visitation Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, IL. Life Celebration Service Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow in Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roger's honor to a appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information, please visit www.funerals.pro or call (847) 537-6600.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 15, 2019