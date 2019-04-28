|
Kessinger, Roger D. It is with great sadness that the family of Roger D. Kessinger announces his passing onFriday,April 5, 2019,at the age of 71. Roger grew up in Calumet Park, IL, and attended South Suburban College, Purdue University Calumet, and Governors State University, where he received his Master's degree in Nursing and Science. A Certified Nurse Practioner, he retired after 32 years as a member of the nursing faculty at South Suburban College in South Holland, IL. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda (nee Schneider); children, Lisa (Joe) Morris and Larry Faron; grandchildren, Rosemarie Beechen, Peter Beechen, Shannon Morris, Amber Faron, and Tyler Faron; sisters, Denise Wojtonik, Ruth Bartoszek, Charmaine Kessinger, and Cindy (Tony) Koezel; and god-daughter Renee Kessinger. Preceded in death by his parents, Bradford and Beatrice (Raimo) Kessinger; brothers, Bradford, Jr., Douglas, David, and George; and sister, Sandra Martin. Roger will also be forever remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. A Memorial Mass will be held onFriday,May 3, 2019,at 10:00 a.m. at St. Damian Catholic Church in Oak Forest, IL.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 28, 2019