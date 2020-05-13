Roger F. Dekind
Dekind, Roger F. Age 88 years old of Wildwood, IL, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Winchester House, Libertyville, IL. He was born March 26, 1932 in Zweindrecht East Flanders, Belgium, the son of the late Joe and Madelein (nèe Van Overwalle) DeKind. In 1951, he emigrated to Canada where he resided until 1963 when he left Canada for the United States. Roger is survived by his sons, John (Frances) DeKind and Roger Austin DeKind; his three grandsons, Brian (Monika), David (Ashley), Kevin (Corinne); his siblings, Marcel, Lucien, Lillian, Julian; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Interment and services will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Roger at www.strangfh.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 13, 2020.
