Calleros, Roger Loving brother of Joe Quijas, Antonia (the late Robert) Hernandez, Robert (Karen) DeLaGarza, Yoland DeLaRosa, Micaela (Gary) Stelter, Louis (Sylvia) Calleros, Iran (Raquel) Calleros, Livier Calleros, Joe (Josie) Calleros, and Elizabeth (Frank) Martinez; preceded in death by his parents, the late Mary Quijas and Luis (Socorro) Calleros, and his brother, the late Danny (the late Connie) DeLaGarza. Memorial Visitation Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. at Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 W. Archer Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60638. Interment Private. For more information, please call 773-586-7900 or visit www.ridgefh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 3, 2019