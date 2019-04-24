Home

Roger Anderson Obituary
Anderson, Roger A. Age 86, a U.S. Marine veteran (Korea), formerly of Chicago, died at his home in West St. Paul, MN, on Easter Sunday. Loving husband of Diane (nee O'Donnell) for 56 years; devoted father of Daniel (Anne Marie Sixeas) and Dawn (Thomas) Lampros; proud grandfather of Lily and Dinah; he was the beloved brother-in-law of Deborah and John Hinkle; a revered uncle to his nieces and nephews; and a trusted friend to all who knew him; brother to Shirley Krumrie of St. Joseph, MI; preceded in death by his sisters, Ellen Hoffman, of Arlington Heights, and Marilyn Berget, of Niles, MI. Roger was born in Chicago and raised in New Buffalo, MI. He was employed at Northwestern University Dental School for 34 years. After many memorable years in Norwood Park, Roger and Diane retired to Nevada and Minnesota. Visitation, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Willwersheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, MN 55105. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 26, 2019.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 24, 2019
