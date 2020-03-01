|
Werner, Rodney Keith Born June 29, 1968 and suddenly passed away in his home in Portland, Oregon onDecember 21, 2019. Devoted father of Jeffrey (Jen) Espeland and Rylie Renee Werner; Loving son of Keith (Kathy) Werner and Dianna Werner-Greco (Jerry Greco); Dear brother of Andy (Christie) Werner and Jerry, III (Jessica) Greco; Fond nephew of Roy "Jay" (Wanda) Werner, Dennis (Marge) Cohen, Gene (Judy) Cohen, Martin "Skip" (Jackie) McNamee and the late Dan McNamee and the late Dave (Pat) Cohn; Dear cousin and friend to many. His friends were also his family. Rodney's service were held privately in Tusalatin, OR onDecember 29, 2019.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2020