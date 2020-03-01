Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Werner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney K. Werner


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney K. Werner Obituary
Werner, Rodney Keith Born June 29, 1968 and suddenly passed away in his home in Portland, Oregon onDecember 21, 2019. Devoted father of Jeffrey (Jen) Espeland and Rylie Renee Werner; Loving son of Keith (Kathy) Werner and Dianna Werner-Greco (Jerry Greco); Dear brother of Andy (Christie) Werner and Jerry, III (Jessica) Greco; Fond nephew of Roy "Jay" (Wanda) Werner, Dennis (Marge) Cohen, Gene (Judy) Cohen, Martin "Skip" (Jackie) McNamee and the late Dan McNamee and the late Dave (Pat) Cohn; Dear cousin and friend to many. His friends were also his family. Rodney's service were held privately in Tusalatin, OR onDecember 29, 2019.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -