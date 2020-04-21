Rochelle Leah Dlugie
Dlugie, Rochelle Leah Rochelle Leah Dlugie, nee Johnson, of Chicago. Beloved wife and partner for 53 years of the late Aaron Morris Dlugie; proud and loving mother of Perry (the late Judy) and David (Joyce) Dlugie; cherished Grandma of Danny, Matthew, Ethan and Jessica Dlugie; devoted Aunt "RoRo" of Gary (Laure) Johnson, Michael (Dawn) Johnson and the late Daniel Johnson; fond great Aunt "RoRo" of Seth and Eli Johnson, Kara (Justin) Green, Cameron and Ellis Johnson; fond great great Aunt of Penelope and Jack Green; daughter of the late Irving and Dorothy Johnson; loving sister of the late Arnold (late Shirley) Johnson; special thanks to her devoted caregivers Louisa and Perla. Rochelle grew up in Chicago and graduated from Roosevelt High School and lived for most of her life in West Rogers Park. Rochelle worked from home as she raised Perry and David and then worked for years at Congregation Shaare Tikvah until she was in her late 70s. She was an avid reader. Rochelle loved holidays with her family and to play Rummikub with her friends at Lincolnwood Place. Nothing meant more to Rochelle than her family visits with her children, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, great nephews and niece and a great great niece and nephew. She truly had a "wonderful life" filled with family and friends. Funeral service and shivah will be private due do the pandemic. Memorials may be made in her name to American Diabetes Association at Diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial or The Ark, 6450 N. California Ave, Chicago, IL 60645, www.arkchicago.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847 229 8822,www.cjfinfo.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 21, 2020.
