Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:45 AM
St. Columbanus Catholic Church
331 E. 71st Street
Beavers, Rochelle S. Age 86, the beloved mother of Michael and Gregory, passed away peacefully in her South Side home. She was a dedicated volunteer with St. Columbanus' Food Pantry and their "Good Life" group for seniors. She was also a member of the Red Hatters. Her memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Columbanus Catholic Church, 331 E. 71st Street. Memorial gifts can be sent to St. Columbanus Food pantry. For more information please contact: A.A. Raynor and Sons, 773 846-6133.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 6, 2020
