Sabatino, Rocco Age 85, loving father of Carla (Vince) Scala and Christine (Joe)Talluto; beloved grandfather of Jessica, Nicholas, and Mia; brother of Thomas (Karen), the late Mary Lou, the late James, and the late Frank (Helen); uncle of many nieces and nephews. VisitationTuesday, February 26, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. atCuneo-Columbian Funeral Home,10300 W. Grand Ave., (one block East of Mannheim Road) Franklin Park, IL. PrayersWednesday, February 27, 2019, at 9:45 a.m., from Cuneo-Columbian to St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Franklin Park, IL, for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Private. Information:847-455-1200orwww.cuneocolumbian.net.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 25, 2019