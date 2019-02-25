Home

Cuneo-Columbian Funeral Home
10300 W Grand Ave
Franklin Park, IL 60131
(847) 455-1200
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cuneo-Columbian Funeral Home
10300 W. Grand Ave., (one block East of Mannheim Road)
Franklin Park, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:45 AM
Cuneo-Columbian Funeral Home
10300 W. Grand Ave., (one block East of Mannheim Road)
Franklin Park, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gertrude Catholic Church
Franklin Park, IL
View Map
Rocco Sabatino Obituary
Sabatino, Rocco Age 85, loving father of Carla (Vince) Scala and Christine (Joe)Talluto; beloved grandfather of Jessica, Nicholas, and Mia; brother of Thomas (Karen), the late Mary Lou, the late James, and the late Frank (Helen); uncle of many nieces and nephews. VisitationTuesday, February 26, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. atCuneo-Columbian Funeral Home,10300 W. Grand Ave., (one block East of Mannheim Road) Franklin Park, IL. PrayersWednesday, February 27, 2019, at 9:45 a.m., from Cuneo-Columbian to St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Franklin Park, IL, for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Private. Information:847-455-1200orwww.cuneocolumbian.net.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 25, 2019
