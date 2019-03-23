Home

Barragan, Roberto Age 45, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He is survived by his sister, Evelyn (Mark) Meredith; neices and nephews, Daniel, Tanya, Savannah, Cheyenne, and Sierra; great-nieces and nephews, Hayden, Nicholas, Caydence, William, and Wyatt; preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Jeanne and Joseph Hoitenga; brother, Kenneth Wiesner; and nephew, Timmy. Rob enjoyed riding and working on motorcycles. He was a fun-loving and happy individual who will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Friends may visit with the family Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Burn-Kish Funeral Home, 5840 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN. Services at 2:00 p.m. Cremation to follow.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 23, 2019
