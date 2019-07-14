|
Stone, Roberta Marie 78, of Rockford, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 28, 2019. Born December 22, 1940, in Chicago, daughter of Willard and Caroline (Rogowski) Bouska. Graduate of Steinmetz College Prep. United in marriage to Ronald Stone on October 21, 1961. Retired from Simpson Electric after 30 years of employment. Roberta loved her pets and her family. Survived by her sons, Gerald, Ronald (Barbara), and Howard Stone; daughter, Rose Gomez; grandchildren, David, Brandy, Jimmy, and Brittany; great-grandchildren, David Jr., Payton, Carter, Evan; great-great granddaughter, Brinley Rose; and her special cats. Preceded in death by her parents and husband. Private family services will be held. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 14, 2019