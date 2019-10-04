|
|
Rolinskas, Roberta A. (nee Polhlopek) beloved wife of the late Raymond G. Rolinskas; loving mother of Ronald (Eileen) and Richard (Shari) Rolinskas; devoted grandmother of Amy (Danny) Alvarez, Allison (Ryan) Thomas, Lauren, Brett and Jake; cherished great-grandmother of Eva and Henry; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:15a.m. from Lawri Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank II. 60459 to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Please Omit Flowers, Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 4, 2019