Preski, Roberta M. "Bobbie" (nee Twardowski), beloved wife of David; loving mother of Michael and the late David; grandmother of Alysse Walavich; dear sister of Rose Rados and the late Peter; niece of Virginia Pasiewicz; sister-in-law of Rose (late George) Preski; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, February 13th, from 5:00-9:00 pm. Service at 7:00 pm. Friends and family will meet 11:00 am Friday, at Resurrection Cemetery office for interment. (773) 927-6424. www.pomierskifuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 11, 2020