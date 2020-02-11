Home

Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
1059 West 32nd Street
Chicago, IL 60608
(773) 927-6424
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Resurrection Cemetery office
Roberta Preski


1946 - 2020
Preski, Roberta M. "Bobbie" (nee Twardowski), beloved wife of David; loving mother of Michael and the late David; grandmother of Alysse Walavich; dear sister of Rose Rados and the late Peter; niece of Virginia Pasiewicz; sister-in-law of Rose (late George) Preski; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, February 13th, from 5:00-9:00 pm. Service at 7:00 pm. Friends and family will meet 11:00 am Friday, at Resurrection Cemetery office for interment. (773) 927-6424. www.pomierskifuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 11, 2020
