Lesiak, Roberta E. (nee Martin) Beloved wife of the late Ronald S. Lesiak, Sr.; loving mother of Ronald Lesiak, Jr., Robin (Rudy) Cortes and Richard (Melisa) Lesiak; loving grandmother of Nicole, Samantha, Joselyn, Rudy, Morgan and Ricki; dearest sister of Keith (Michelle) Martin, late Joyce Martin and late Warren (Donna) Martin; fond sister-in-law of Renee (late Chester) Filip, Reed (Patricia) and Rickard Lesiak; dear aunt of many. Visitation Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave., Willow Springs. Lying-in-State at Calvary Lutheran Church, 6149 S. Kenneth Ave., Chicago on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 10:00 a.m. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 18, 2019