Tewalt Breece , Roberta Jane
Roberta Jane Tewalt Breece, September 4, 1927-November 9, 2020. Jane was born and raised in Newark, New Jersey. She spent many weekends and parts of summers along the Delaware River in a cabin located in the berg of Masthope, Pennsylvania. She had early memories of the Forest Hill Field Club in Newark and graduated from Prospect Hill Country Day School. In the mid-forties she worked in New York City as a reservationist at United airlines and also in the trust department at Chase Manhattan Bank. She loved to reminisce about attending a dinner where Tom Harmon received the Heisman Trophy at the Downtown Athletic club where her father, Robert F. Tewalt, was a long-time member. Jane went on to attend Ohio Wesleyan University for four years but never actually graduated because her priority was to marry James E. Breece, Jr. of Portsmouth, Ohio. They promptly moved to New Albany, Indiana. Jane worked in New Albany for Bruce Fox Gifts, volunteered for the Red Cross and spent countless hours at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church. At St. Paul's, she sang in the choir and headed the Altar Guild. Though an active member of the community, what was most important to Jane was being a consummate wife, mother and homemaker. She excelled at all three and was noted for her wonderful taste in the decorative arts. Jane was also noted for her generosity to Saint Paul's Episcopal Church in New Albany, The Speed Museum, Amnesty International, and Habitat for Humanity. Jane is survived by her sons, James E. Breece III (Susan), Anthony Breece, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and her beloved nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid pandemic all services will be private. Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Rd., New Albany, IN is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Paul's Church. Online condolences may be made at www.kraftfs.com
