Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Beth Emet The Free Synagogue
1224 W. Dempster St
Evanston, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Nechin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta F. Nechin

Obituary Condolences

Roberta F. Nechin Obituary
Nechin, Roberta F. Roberta F. Nechin nee Fishman, 81. Beloved wife of Herbert B. Nechin. Loving mother of Stefan (Michelle) Aronfeld and stepmother of Jill Nechin Revivo. Proud grandmother of Julian (Chelsea) Aronfeld, Sophie Aronfield and Sebastian Aronfeld and Alexandra Revivo. Dear sister of H. Charles (Tana) Fishman and Loren (Carol Ardman) Fishman. Cherished aunt, cousin and friend of many. Service Wednesday 10AM at Beth Emet The Free Synagogue, 1224 W. Dempster St., Evanston, IL 60202. Interment Memorial Park. Memorials to Beth Emet the Free Synagogue, www.bethemet.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now