|
|
Nechin, Roberta F. Roberta F. Nechin nee Fishman, 81. Beloved wife of Herbert B. Nechin. Loving mother of Stefan (Michelle) Aronfeld and stepmother of Jill Nechin Revivo. Proud grandmother of Julian (Chelsea) Aronfeld, Sophie Aronfield and Sebastian Aronfeld and Alexandra Revivo. Dear sister of H. Charles (Tana) Fishman and Loren (Carol Ardman) Fishman. Cherished aunt, cousin and friend of many. Service Wednesday 10AM at Beth Emet The Free Synagogue, 1224 W. Dempster St., Evanston, IL 60202. Interment Memorial Park. Memorials to Beth Emet the Free Synagogue, www.bethemet.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 11, 2019