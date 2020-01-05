|
|
Zilligen, Robert T. "Bob" Age 89, U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband for 49 years to Kiyoko "Kiki" Zilligen, nee Kiyuna. Loving father of Robert C. Zilligen and Margarett (William) Galati; cherished grandfather of Ella; dear brother of Thomas, James, Richard, and the late Terry; dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. A luncheon will follow the Service. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 5, 2020