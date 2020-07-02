Yunker III, Robert
Robert Allen Yunker III, 31, of Thailand, formerly of Chicago passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 25, 2020 of a massive epileptic seizure while visiting family in Union County, IL just one week before he was to return to his family in Thailand. He was a loving husband and father to his family in Thailand, his mother and step-father Colleen & Dave Atherton, his father and step-mother Robert and Tiffany Yunker, brother Dalton Yunker and sister Fallon Yunker, 2 half brothers, Dillon & Josh, and nieces and nephews. Robbie was a kind and gentle soul. While he faced many obstacles in his life he kept going. Life was not about himself but about others. A memorial gathering will be held at 4pm on Friday, July 17, at Crain Funeral Home Egyptian Chapel of Energy, 3208 S. Park Ave., Carterville, IL, with remembrances by family and friends. To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family visit www.crainsonline.com
.
