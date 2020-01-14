|
Wulf, Robert W. Age 82, a resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away January 13, 2020. He was born on September 17, 1937, in Chicago. Robert is survived by his loving children, Robert (Mary Beth) Wulf, Brian (Patricia) Wulf, Barbara (Randy) Alderks, Jennifer (Scott) Ehling and Julianne (Kevin) Wulf-Knoerzer; 13 cherished grandchildren; his dear brother, Ronald (Janet) Wulf; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth Wulf (nee Connolly). Robert was a patriotic American and U.S. Army veteran. He loved his hometown of Bolingbrook and dedicated his life to serving the community in countless ways, including the 911 commission, Park Board of Commissioners, youth sports, the Animal Rescue Foundation, and supervisor of civilian services at Bolingbrook Police Department. He was a die-hard White Sox fan, and enjoyed bowling and horse racing. Most of all, Robert was proud of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST) at www.cureangelman.org. Visitation will be Thursday, January 16, 2020, 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 and 59, Plainfield. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 17, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. For information, please call 815-436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 14, 2020