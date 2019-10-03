|
Williams, Robert C. Age 82, passed away in his apartment in St. Paul, MN, on September 23, 2019. Robert was the eldest child of John O. and Susie Marie (nee Lockett) Williams. He is survived by his two sons, Donovan Williams of St. Paul, MN and Rodger (Sandy Otto) Williams of Fitchburg, WI; his sisters, Barbara (Clarence) Puckett of Lynwood, IL and Carol and the late William Pickett of Matteson, IL; sister-in-law, Ruth (Homer) Williams of Columbus, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews with whom he had special relationships. He worked as a teacher for CPS until retiring, but was most known as an avid Bridge player. Robert was a lifelong member of the ABA and attained the level of Gold Diamond. He honed his skills with his friends at Chicago's Midwest Bridge Club. Visitation (noon) and a formal service (1:00 p.m.) will be held on October 5, 2019, at MOUNT ZION BAPTIST CHURCH in Madison, Wisconsin. Interment will follow at Oak Hall Cemetery in Fitchburg, WI. Memorial donations may be made on behalf of Robert to the (https://team.kidney.org/campaign/RobertWilliams-Memorial) or the (https://www.alz.org/mnnd/donate). Full obituary at: cremationsocietyofmn.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 3, 2019