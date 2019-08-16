|
|
Weber, Robert Robert "Bob" Weber, age 91. Beloved husband of Millie for 6 days short of their 69th wedding anniversary. Loving father of Merrill (Robin "Rivka" Uchitelle), Sandy (Andrea) and the late Allen (Jun). Dearest grandpa of Stephanie, Rebecca, Sarah and Perry. Dear brother of Sheldon (Elena) and the late Harry. Fond uncle of nieces, nephews, and friend of many. U.S. Army veteran of 2 tours of duty. Played saxophone and clarinet in the community bands. Lawyer and CPA in Highland Park. Officer in several civic, religious and community organizations. Service Friday 1PM at North Suburban Synagogue Beth El, 1175 Sheridan Road, Highland Park, IL 60035. Interment Waldheim. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 16, 2019