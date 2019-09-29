|
Schneider, S.J., Br. Robert W. September 14, 2019. Age 81. A Jesuit for over 60 years. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and entered the Society in 1958 at Milford, Ohio. He took final vows in 1971 at Bellarmine Chapel in Cincinnati. He studied at Xavier University in Cincinnati. Br. Bob worked in various Jesuit ministries in Cincinnati, Milford, Ohio, Chicago, Indianapolis and Lexington, Kentucky. Brother Bob spent 13 years in Chicago in which he was the business manager at Holy Family Church, minister of Arrupe House on the campus of Loyola University Chicago, worked with adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities at Misericordia: Heart of Mercy, and as the minister of the Loyola Academy Jesuit Community. After a year sabbatical, Bob was the minister of the St. Ignatius College Prep Jesuit Community. Later in life, Br. Bob spent five years as a nurse's aid at Colombiere Center in Clarkston, Michigan before moving to the Faber House Jesuit Community in Cincinnati to do volunteer work. In 2013, after suffering a severe stroke, Br. Bob was missioned to pray for the Church and the Society at Colombiere Center in Clarkston. Br. Bob was asensitive, compassionate, and emphatic person. These qualities helped him to be a wonderful friend and they also helped him to care deeply about those he was ministering to and working with.They also helped him to be especially good when dealing with people who were physically sick or had intellectual and developmental disabilities. Visitation is Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Colombiere. Funeral Mass Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 10:45 a.m. at Colombiere Center, 9075 Big Lake Rd., Clarkston, MI with burial to follow. Memorial gifts to support the Jesuits may be made to the USA Midwest Jesuits, 1010 N. Hooker St., Chicago, IL 60642. Visit www.jesuitsmidwest.org to read full obituary, sign guestbook, or make an online memorial gift. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 362-2500. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com.
