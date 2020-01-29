Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Michaels Church
1633 N Cleveland Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Karr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Karr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. Karr Obituary
Karr, Robert W. A longtime resident of Chicago, died at age 74 on December, 31, 2019. He died peacefully at home following a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Christine; his son, Robert W. Karr, Jr.; and four grandchildren, Caroline, Charlotte, Chloe and William. He was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews, and a good friend to many. Bob was an avid motorcyclist, and a longtime member of the Streeterville Scramblers motorcycle club. He practiced law for over forty years and was honored to be inducted into the Society of Trial Lawyers in the early 1990's. When not practicing law, he loved to travel, often by motorcycle both domestically and internationally. He will be remembered for his intelligence, sense of humor, quick wit and friendship. A memorial mass will be held onMarch 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (St. Patrick's day) at St. Michael's Catholic Church, in the Old town neighbor of Chicago, 1633 N. Cleveland, with a luncheon to follow in the Parish Center. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials in his name may be made toThe Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, c/o Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -