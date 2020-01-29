|
|
Karr, Robert W. A longtime resident of Chicago, died at age 74 on December, 31, 2019. He died peacefully at home following a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Christine; his son, Robert W. Karr, Jr.; and four grandchildren, Caroline, Charlotte, Chloe and William. He was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews, and a good friend to many. Bob was an avid motorcyclist, and a longtime member of the Streeterville Scramblers motorcycle club. He practiced law for over forty years and was honored to be inducted into the Society of Trial Lawyers in the early 1990's. When not practicing law, he loved to travel, often by motorcycle both domestically and internationally. He will be remembered for his intelligence, sense of humor, quick wit and friendship. A memorial mass will be held onMarch 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (St. Patrick's day) at St. Michael's Catholic Church, in the Old town neighbor of Chicago, 1633 N. Cleveland, with a luncheon to follow in the Parish Center. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials in his name may be made toThe Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, c/o Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 29, 2020