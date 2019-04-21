|
Vondrasek, Robert Beloved husband of Alice (nee Kerley) for 59 3/4 years; loving father of Elizabeth, Thomas (the late Pamela), James (Laura), and the late John Vondrasek; devoted son of the late Emil and Mildred Vondrasek; dear grandfather of Alyssa, Brian, Evan, John, Desi, and Mia; great-grandfather of Ethan and Emily; fond brother of the late Marianne Cosgrove; fond uncle of Jack, Julie, Rocky, Mike, and Jana. Past Executive Director for the South Austin Coalition Community Council (SACCC). VisitationTuesday, April 23, 2019, from3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Mannheim and Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Prayers Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at10:00 a.m., from the funeral home to Ascension Church, 808 S. East Ave., Oak Park. Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For Funeral information:(800) 562-0082or www.hursen.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 21, 2019