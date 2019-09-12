|
Vargas, Robert "Bob" Age 76, of Chicago, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019. Bob was the loving husband to the late Linda Vargas; loving father to Sally (Randy) Vargas, Robert (Barbara) Vargas, Steven Vargas, and Nichol Vargas; proud grandfather to Veronica, Victor, Angelina, and Maverick; cherished brother to the late Anita, Emily, Lupe, Carmen, and Manuel. Bob was a retired Chicago Police Officer for the 10th District after over 25 years of service. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, connoisseur of food and drink. Visitation will be Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 3:00-9:00 p.m. with a scripture service to be conducted at 7:30 p.m. at Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors (3600 West 95th Street, Evergreen Park, IL 60805). Funeral services will be Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Private family burial will occur at a later date.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 12, 2019