Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors
3600 West 95th Street
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 425-4500
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors
3600 West 95th Street
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
7:30 PM
Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors
3600 West 95th Street
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors
3600 West 95th Street
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Vargas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Vargas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Vargas Obituary
Vargas, Robert "Bob" Age 76, of Chicago, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019. Bob was the loving husband to the late Linda Vargas; loving father to Sally (Randy) Vargas, Robert (Barbara) Vargas, Steven Vargas, and Nichol Vargas; proud grandfather to Veronica, Victor, Angelina, and Maverick; cherished brother to the late Anita, Emily, Lupe, Carmen, and Manuel. Bob was a retired Chicago Police Officer for the 10th District after over 25 years of service. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, connoisseur of food and drink. Visitation will be Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 3:00-9:00 p.m. with a scripture service to be conducted at 7:30 p.m. at Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors (3600 West 95th Street, Evergreen Park, IL 60805). Funeral services will be Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Private family burial will occur at a later date.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors
Download Now