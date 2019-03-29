|
Trentacosti, Robert Age 93, of Glenwood, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lois (nee Klemp); loving father of Susan Trentacosti and the late Ellen (Boyd "Bud") Witvoet; devoted grandfather of Rob (Chris) Witvoet and Amanda (William) McMahan; and great-grandfather of Drew, James, Peter, Lizzy, Rayna, and the late Jocelyn; dear brother of the late Marie (late Rex) Fisher, late John (late Marge), late Ken (late Blanche), and the late Kathy (late Jim) Koubek; uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the Smits, DeYoung-Vroegh Funeral Home, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt.6/159th St.), South Holland, IL. Funeral Service Monday, April 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Lynwood United Reformed Church, 1990 Glenwood-Dyer Rd., Lynwood, IL with Rev. Nick Alons officiating. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South, Alsip, IL. Bob was a retired member of Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #73, a member of the Thornton Lions Club and a U.S. Navy Veteran. Memorial contributions may be given to the Thornton Lions Club or the . For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2019