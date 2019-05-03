Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
8100 Niles Center Rd.
Skokie, IL
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:15 AM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Tralmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Tralmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tralmer, Robert J. Age 92, of Skokie. Former husband of Dorothy Mae Tralmer (nee Dailey); loving father of Joseph M., Kathy S. (Ken) Korsch, Robert "Kelly" (Judy), and Kim A. Kelly; dear grandfather of Karli and Robert (Janet) Korsch, Tracy (Michael) Morel, Christopher and Joanne Tralmer, and Jessica Kelly; cherished great-grandfather of Mila Morel; fond brother of Ronald (Darlene), Donald (Pat), and the late Howard (the late Alice) Tralmer. Visitation, Monday, May 6, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mooseheart (mooseheart.org), 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539. Funeral info: (847) 673-6111 or habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now