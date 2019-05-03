|
Tralmer, Robert J. Age 92, of Skokie. Former husband of Dorothy Mae Tralmer (nee Dailey); loving father of Joseph M., Kathy S. (Ken) Korsch, Robert "Kelly" (Judy), and Kim A. Kelly; dear grandfather of Karli and Robert (Janet) Korsch, Tracy (Michael) Morel, Christopher and Joanne Tralmer, and Jessica Kelly; cherished great-grandfather of Mila Morel; fond brother of Ronald (Darlene), Donald (Pat), and the late Howard (the late Alice) Tralmer. Visitation, Monday, May 6, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mooseheart (mooseheart.org), 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539. Funeral info: (847) 673-6111 or habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 3, 2019