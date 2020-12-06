Kwilos, Robert T. "Bob"
Devoted husband of the late Margaret "Peggy", nee Stevens; Loving father of Karen (Sean) Rice, and Bob (Ebony); Proud grandpa of Jack, Ryan, and Kelly; Dear brother of the late Raymond (late Dolores), late Virginia, and the late Edward (Evelyn); Proud U.S. Army Veteran; Funeral Wednesday, all family and friends will meet directly at Queen of Martyrs Church, 103rd & Central Park, Evergreen Park, IL; Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment Private; Please note: Covid-19 restrictions will be observed; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral info (708) 422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
