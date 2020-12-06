1/
Robert T. "Bob" Kwilos
Kwilos, Robert T. "Bob"

Devoted husband of the late Margaret "Peggy", nee Stevens; Loving father of Karen (Sean) Rice, and Bob (Ebony); Proud grandpa of Jack, Ryan, and Kelly; Dear brother of the late Raymond (late Dolores), late Virginia, and the late Edward (Evelyn); Proud U.S. Army Veteran; Funeral Wednesday, all family and friends will meet directly at Queen of Martyrs Church, 103rd & Central Park, Evergreen Park, IL; Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment Private; Please note: Covid-19 restrictions will be observed; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral info (708) 422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
