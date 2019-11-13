|
Szewczyk, Robert W. Beloved husband of Christine (nee Ditryk); loving father of Robert W. Jr. (Lisa) Szewczyk, Rebecca (Don) Nevills, Julie Burton, and John (Krista) Szewczyk; dear grandfather of Peter, Olivia, Brandi, Hunter, Nikolas, Ashley and Robby; dearest great-grandfather of the late Kaiden; fond uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 9 p.m Funeral Friday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Germaine Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Funeral info (708) 636-2320
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 13, 2019