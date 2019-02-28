|
Stupegia, Robert Age 86. Longtime Tinley Park resident formerly of Chicago's Roseland neighborhood/St. Anthony Parish. United States Army Veteran/Korean War. A Bricklayer, Bob was a proud member of Local 21 Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers for over 50 years. Husband for 54 years of Karen nee Wintermute. Father of Robert (Darlene), John (Cristy) and James (Valerie) Stupegia, Maria (Charles) Wahl, and Sharyn (Duncan) Gray. Grandfather of Katlin, Ben, Nicholas, Lily-Grace, Zachary, Ella, Travis, Marshal, Shianna, Eva and Duncan. Son of the late Mary nee Scapino and Frank Stupegia. Brother of Frances (late Joseph) Nebolon and the late Donald (Joyce) Stupegia. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Sunday March 3, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6:00 p.m. Burial private. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 28, 2019