Stillwell, Robert R. "Stilly" Robert R. Stillwell "Stilly",age 65, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 in Chicago, IL. Robert is survived, loved, and celebrated by his wife, Eileen (Sullivan) Stillwell, of 40 years; his children Katie (Todd) Tobolik and R.J. (Erica) Stillwell; his grandson Sullivan; his mother Barbara Stillwell; his sister, Lisa Williams (Rick) and his nephew, Ben. He is preceded in death by his father Robert F. Stillwell. Bob was an idolized family man, known for being outgoing, hardworking, and determined as he successfully ran his own business for 18 years in partnership with his wife and fulfilled his dream of selling it to enjoy two short years of retirement. He enjoyed tropical vacations, golf, a good seat at a blackjack table,Friday nighthappy hours, family holiday parties and was loved by many nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends. #toomuchsullivan We remember Bob as a generous, intelligent, loyal, extremely fair, fun-loving man with a boisterous personality and contagious laugh. He taught us to work hard, play harder, reach important goals, and always do the right thing. Bob made a lasting impression on anyone who had the chance to meet him and he helped whomever he could. He will be in our hearts forever and we know he is now free and with us always. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future when family and friends can safely reunite to share their favorite stories and memories of Bob. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be sent to New Lenox Lions Club, PoBox 101, New Lenox, IL,60541or made online at:https://www.lionsclubs.org/en/donate. As the former President of the Lions Club, Bob would be proud of us to continue supporting this local community organization. His family is enormously grateful to the Silver Cross Hospital and University of Chicago healthcare workers for his incredible care.Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kurtz Memorial Chapel-New Lenox, IL. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 5, 2020.