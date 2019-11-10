Home

Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
Robert Speck Obituary
Speck, Robert U. Navy Veteran and beloved husband of Barbara nee Schopen; loving father of Heather (Christopher) Grace and Amanda (Patrick) Malmberg; devoted grandfather of Cayden, Brady, Finley and Felicity; dearest brother of Carol (Bob) Welton, Ken (Janice) Speck, Charles (Georgie) Speck, Roger (Brenda) Speck and the late Ruth (Elmer) Rinderle; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus Our Lady Of Fatima Council 3582 and Past Grand Knight. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500 W), Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Albert the Great Church Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral info, (708) 636-2320
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 10, 2019
