Smith, Robert G. Vietnam Army Veteran, beloved husband of Patricia nee Carr; loving father of Jennifer (Timothy) Faley, Jeffrey (Amy), Michael (Michelle) and Timothy (Mandy) Smith; adoring papa of Patrick, Matthew, Ryan, Corrin, Joshua, Sean, Collin, Payton and Cameron; dearest brother of Dorothy (Ken) Goetsch, David (Linda) Smith, Bruce (Sandy) Smith, Marge (Douglas) Stacy and Joyce Stacy; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, 9:00 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Albert The Great Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 25, 2020
