Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jane de Chantal Church
1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Sebonia Obituary
Sebonia, Robert A. "Soupy" "AK9Y" Age 82. Loving husband of the late Carole Jean (nee Sadzewicz); beloved father of Karen L. (Dennis) Schmidt, Patricia A. (John) Kulak and the late Kathleen; fond grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of ten; dear brother of the late Timothy (Mary); uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews; friend of Eileen Bonin. Member of St. Jane de Chantal Seniors & Usher Club, 6 Meter Club, DuPage Amateur Radio Club and West Suburban Concert Band. Funeral Prayer Service Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 9:15 a.m. at Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave. (2 blocks West of Central Ave. at Major), Chicago, to St. Jane de Chantal Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Wednesday 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Info, 773-767-9788. Online tributes, www.parksidechapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 21, 2019
