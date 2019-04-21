|
Sebonia, Robert A. "Soupy" "AK9Y" Age 82. Loving husband of the late Carole Jean (nee Sadzewicz); beloved father of Karen L. (Dennis) Schmidt, Patricia A. (John) Kulak and the late Kathleen; fond grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of ten; dear brother of the late Timothy (Mary); uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews; friend of Eileen Bonin. Member of St. Jane de Chantal Seniors & Usher Club, 6 Meter Club, DuPage Amateur Radio Club and West Suburban Concert Band. Funeral Prayer Service Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 9:15 a.m. at Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave. (2 blocks West of Central Ave. at Major), Chicago, to St. Jane de Chantal Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Wednesday 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Info, 773-767-9788. Online tributes, www.parksidechapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 21, 2019