Schmidt, Robert "Smitty" C. Age 84. Beloved son of the late Katherine Pearl Schmidt nee Fetzer; loving brother of the late Donald (Rosemary "Rosie") Schmidt; loving uncle of Lori (Jim) McGoldrick, Kathy (late Wayne) Bodie, Terry (Kevin) Hycner, Patty (Dave Jaroszewski) Schmidt, Mary Schmidt, Jamie (Juan Soliz) Schmidt, late Donald Schmidt Jr. and the late Traci Schmidt; great-uncle of Jennifer McGoldrick, Sean (Sarah) McGoldrick, Christopher (Laurieann) Bodie, Jessica (Kiel) Wood, Tim Hycner, Dan Hycner, Brittany (Fiancé James Long) Jaroszewski and the late Nicole Schaeflein; great-great-uncle of Alessia Bodie; cousin and friend of many. Retired employee of Standard Bank. Chapel Service 10:00 a.m. Saturday at WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME, 5700 S. Pulaski Rd., Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation Friday 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 17, 2019