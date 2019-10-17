Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
773-767-4500
For more information about
Robert Schmidt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Schmidt


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Schmidt Obituary
Schmidt, Robert "Smitty" C. Age 84. Beloved son of the late Katherine Pearl Schmidt nee Fetzer; loving brother of the late Donald (Rosemary "Rosie") Schmidt; loving uncle of Lori (Jim) McGoldrick, Kathy (late Wayne) Bodie, Terry (Kevin) Hycner, Patty (Dave Jaroszewski) Schmidt, Mary Schmidt, Jamie (Juan Soliz) Schmidt, late Donald Schmidt Jr. and the late Traci Schmidt; great-uncle of Jennifer McGoldrick, Sean (Sarah) McGoldrick, Christopher (Laurieann) Bodie, Jessica (Kiel) Wood, Tim Hycner, Dan Hycner, Brittany (Fiancé James Long) Jaroszewski and the late Nicole Schaeflein; great-great-uncle of Alessia Bodie; cousin and friend of many. Retired employee of Standard Bank. Chapel Service 10:00 a.m. Saturday at WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME, 5700 S. Pulaski Rd., Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation Friday 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.