Robert S. Vihon
Vihon, Robert S.

Robert S. Vihon, 67, of Wilmette, died on May 2, 2020 after a year-long battle with cancer. He embodied community with a life defined by a passion for service, commitment to justice, and devotion to his enormous network of loved ones. After working as a lawyer in the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, he co-founded Worsek & Vihon, LLP, a leading Chicago law firm where he practiced law until his retirement in December 2019. From 2009 to 2019, he served on the board and executive committee of The Civic Federation of Chicago. Leveraging his legal experience in real estate tax law, he also enjoyed teaching as an adjunct professor at John Marshall Law School. Rob dedicated his life to service. Rob spearheaded the revitalization for the Center for Enriched Living ("CEL"), a center where developmentally disabled children and adults could make new friends, have fun, and acquire new skills for social inclusion and independent living. After leading an extensive search, he found the site location of CEL's new home, a 20,000 square foot facility which serves more than 450 people annually. Ultimately, after several fundraising drives and countless hours of dedication, Rob sat as a Board Member, President, and Trustee. More recently, Rob served as a Board Member for Youth Guidance, an organization that among many initiatives operates Becoming A Man ("BAM"), a program launched in 2001 to help young men navigate difficult circumstances that threaten their future. Eager to give back to the City of Chicago, he considered his involvement at Youth Guidance the honor of a lifetime. Rob was born in Chicago to Maxine and Jack Vihon, later moving to Glencoe when he was in grammar school. While studying at New Trier East High School, he made many lifelong friends on the cross-country team and eventually became class president. In 1974, he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree with high honors from the University of Illinois. He worked as a turkey wrangler on a kibbutz before attending law school at Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago-Kent College of Law, where he received his J.D. in 1977. Rob believed in the fundamental beauty of all people. He devoted his life to helping as many people as he could, even if – perhaps especially – they did not ask for it. He celebrated his loved ones' tiniest victories as enthusiastically as their biggest and encouraged everyone with his relentless optimism. Known for his magnanimity, he loved introducing new friends to old so everyone could feel like they were a part of a community. Indeed, even when surrounded by his companions at a party, Rob would walk across the room to chat with someone sitting alone and insist they join him. He had a talent for finding the remarkable in every single person and making sure that they knew how special they were. Words cannot convey how extraordinary Rob truly was, but he left a legacy of warmth, humor, and empathy that no death can take from us. Rob is survived by his wife, Mary (née Woods); his daughter, Jennifer Vihon; and his sister, Laurie Werner (Richard). He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Maxine and Jack Vihon, and his two other sisters, Marsha Vihon and Hilene Spiezer. He is also survived by many aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. Finally, Rob is survived by scores of friends from around the world, many of whom he considered family and all of whom he loved. The funeral service was held in private and a recording of the funeral is posted on ChicagoJewishFunerals.com. There will be a public celebration of life at a later date. In his memory, donations to Youth Guidance, 1 N. LaSalle St. #900, Chicago IL 60602, would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 9, 2020
Vihon Family - Please accept my condolences on your loss. I met Bob when he was in private practice and I was in the Property Tax Section of the SAO. He was always a gentleman, an honorable man who was easy to deal with while always representing his client's interests and a man of his word. I can only echo, may his memory be for a blessing.
Tom Davy
May 8, 2020
Just read the obit in the Sun Times. This saddened me deeply. Rob and I crossed paths for seven years in random places - at a rush weekend in Champaign our senior year in high school, our reflections crossing looking in the window at Harvard yard in January 72 (you go to Illinois, right? Im going north Maine, he was going south) - that was our conversation. Saw each other at 2am in the vending room at the Union six months later, discussed our travels. 5 years later we crossed again at Kent. The synchronicities were too frequent; we didnt know each others names. It was then that we realized our fathers had been dear friends in high school. Rob arranged a Cub game get together for the four of us and our dads caught up in life after not seeing each other for decades. I stopped by his office a few times after that, our parents got together at least once too. I regret that there werent more synchronicities. Condolences to the family.
Larry Just
Friend
May 8, 2020
I am deeply saddened by the loss of a wonderful friend to many and one of the best property tax attorneys I know. Rob, I will miss your voice. To Mary, Jennifer and family members, my deepest condolences to you.
John Norris
Friend
May 7, 2020
Mary, please accept my deepest condolences. My friendship with Bob goes back over 20 years and, really, well before that because his parents and mine were close friends since at least the '50s. I will miss him. May his memory be for a blessing.
Robert Karton
Friend
