Robert S. Molaro
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Molaro, Robert S. Visitation Sunday, June 28, 2020, 2-7 p.m. with a Chapel Prayer Service at 4 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave., Willow Springs. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
Send Flowers
JUN
28
Prayer Service
04:00 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
(708) 839-8999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
21 entries
June 24, 2020
So sorry to hear of his passing. I knew him from the Racetrack Industry. He always had a smile on his face.
Mary Ellen Duffy
IBEW 134(retired business agent for the tellers)
Mary Ellen Duffy
Friend
June 24, 2020
This is how I remember Robert (I'm next to him). We were friends at St Ignatius in 9th and 10th grades. We both struggled with Latin. He was a very nice young man. I am sorry you lost him so soon. I saw his children went to St Ignatius. I am sure he loved and was very proud of them. RIP
Jim Sheeren
Classmate
June 24, 2020
To the Molaro family, I offer my deepest sympathy for your great loss. To Bobby, I thank you for being the kind and generous man that you were. It was an honor and privilege to work with you. I will miss you.
Diane Trocki
Friend
June 23, 2020
It's said that people come into your life for a reason; and I believe that there were many reasons why Bob Molaro came into my life over thirty years ago -- we shared, we partnered, we strategized, we commiserated, we argued, we dined, we drank, we gambled, and we laughed at ourselves a hell of a lot. And now, it's with great sadness that I have to say goodbye to someone whom I considered my best friend.

Yes, I can tell you that it is true, people do come into your life for a reason...however, I have yet to figure out why they have to leave.
Rich Guidice
Friend
June 22, 2020
I first met Bob in the late 1970s when he was a Chicago Corporation Counsel and I was a clerk in Traffic Court. He was friendly and fun loving, but was all business when it was warranted. When he left TVB, I followed his political career from afar. If we ran into each other, he was never too big to say hi! My condolences to his family.
Laurene (Kloss) Bargle
Acquaintance
June 22, 2020
Words cannot say how sorry I am for the whole Molaro family. He was a good friend to many. Praying you get through this difficult time.
Sharon Ryan
Friend
June 22, 2020
It was my pleasure to have been friends with Bob for over 55yrs. I would not have changed our growing up and our group of guys for anything. Prayers to Barb and the entire Molaro family.
Marty Ryan
Friend
June 21, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Melissa Carey
June 21, 2020
Dear Barb and family so so sorry on your loss! Remember all the wonderful memories you shared with Bob! God Bless You! Your neighbor Chuck and Lynn
Lynn
June 21, 2020
On behalf of the Rita family, our deepest condolences to Barbara, Robyn and the entire Molaro family. Our dad passed away in 2008 and Bobby was one of his closest friends. Bobby was not only our friend but was our "go to" guy for, not only my brother's political journey, but pretty much everything that went on with sons, daughters, nieces, nephews and all the issues that go with a large Italian family. Bobby was a mentor and counselor. He made sure he was always looking out for my brother, Bob, in Springfield. I received a call from Bobby last year, literally, moments after my brother's gaming bill was passed. He was so excited, happy and proud that he had tears as he related how proud dad would be if he were here. Of all of the people, and he knew many, that Bobby could've called in those immediate moments following that vote, he decided to call me and remember dad. It was such a special moment. I always wondered if Bobby felt some kind of duty to his old friend to look after my brother Bob in such a complicated world as Springfield but for whatever his reason, he certainly did just that. I share this story to highlight his love and passion for his family and friends. Bobby was smart, fun, entertaining, educational, caring and he will be missed. Again, our sympathies to the entire Molaro family. He was a good friend. Rest in Peace, Bobby, and say hello to dad.
John Rita, Jr.
Friend
June 21, 2020
We send our condolences with hopes that Bob's memories will last forever in the hearts and minds of his family and friends. He was always engaging and treated us both so kindly.
Cheryl (Paula Belmonte's sister) and Bill Jordan
Friend
June 21, 2020
So very sorry to learn of Bobs passing. As part of the Illinois thoroughbred industry, I am so grateful for the passionate work he did on our behalf. His inspirational voice will be so missed.
Dee Poulos
Acquaintance
June 21, 2020
My condolences to the Molaro family. I had the honor of meeting Robert a few times at family Christmas parties & unfortunately at other relatives services. He always seemed genuinely sincere and honest. We can never understand God's plan in life. All I can say is heaven has another angel to watch over us all. Sending prayers.
Esther Flores
Family
June 21, 2020
Hello Barb,
So sorry, Bobby was part of a handful of my childhood friends, whose bonds are strongest and longest lasting. May he rest in peace.
Stephen Wika
Friend
June 21, 2020
Bobby you will be sadly missed but never forgotten - Rest In Peace
Rich Guidice jr
Friend
June 21, 2020
To the Molaro Family,
My thoughts and prayers are with you. I will miss our discussions about Illinois racing and seeing Bob at Hawthorne for Night of Champions. He served the people of Illinois proudly. May you Rest In Peace Bobby.
Michael Sheehan
Friend
June 21, 2020
To the Molaro Family,
My thoughts and prayers are with you. I will miss our discussions about Illinois racing and seeing Bob at Hawthorne for Night of Champions. He served the people of Illinois proudly. May you Rest In Peace Bobby.
Michael Sheehan
Friend
June 20, 2020
My sympathy to the Molaro family during this difficult time. I'm grateful to have known Bob through his work as a Democratic committeeman and as State Representative and State Senator. Bob was a thoughtful and compassionate legislator and I'm honored to have worked with him and I was always grateful to have his support. He was a friend to many and he will surely be missed.
John Daley
Friend
June 20, 2020
Bob had many titles , but Trusted Friend has to be right up there. He was never too busy to take a call or a visit to offer Counsel and advice. I will miss the Senators stories , his humor and his passion for life. Making his Starbucks run each morning ( when he wasnt in Springfield) , always made him happy. Probably because it gave him a chance to see his family. Rest In Peace Bobby - I hated to see you in pain !!! We will forever miss you.
Mike Zalewski
Friend
June 20, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
June 20, 2020
Remembering Bob as a great guy, kindly,wonderful neighbor. May God bless his he and his family.
Lynn Sekerka Mondelli
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved