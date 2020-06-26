On behalf of the Rita family, our deepest condolences to Barbara, Robyn and the entire Molaro family. Our dad passed away in 2008 and Bobby was one of his closest friends. Bobby was not only our friend but was our "go to" guy for, not only my brother's political journey, but pretty much everything that went on with sons, daughters, nieces, nephews and all the issues that go with a large Italian family. Bobby was a mentor and counselor. He made sure he was always looking out for my brother, Bob, in Springfield. I received a call from Bobby last year, literally, moments after my brother's gaming bill was passed. He was so excited, happy and proud that he had tears as he related how proud dad would be if he were here. Of all of the people, and he knew many, that Bobby could've called in those immediate moments following that vote, he decided to call me and remember dad. It was such a special moment. I always wondered if Bobby felt some kind of duty to his old friend to look after my brother Bob in such a complicated world as Springfield but for whatever his reason, he certainly did just that. I share this story to highlight his love and passion for his family and friends. Bobby was smart, fun, entertaining, educational, caring and he will be missed. Again, our sympathies to the entire Molaro family. He was a good friend. Rest in Peace, Bobby, and say hello to dad.

John Rita, Jr.

Friend