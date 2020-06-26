So sorry to hear of his passing. I knew him from the Racetrack Industry. He always had a smile on his face.
Mary Ellen Duffy
IBEW 134(retired business agent for the tellers)
Molaro, Robert S.
Visitation Sunday, June 28, 2020, 2-7 p.m. with a Chapel Prayer Service at 4 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave., Willow Springs. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Visitation Sunday, June 28, 2020, 2-7 p.m. with a Chapel Prayer Service at 4 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave., Willow Springs. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 26, 2020.