Robert Randonis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randonis, Robert E. Robert E. Randonis, lifetime resident of the South Side of Chicago Marquette Park neighborhood. Beloved husband of Mary, nee Peterson; dear father of Mark, Kevin (Cindy), Paul, Keith (Marisol), Jennifer, Kelly (Sean) Craig and the late Todd; loving grandfather of Patrick, Richard, Dustin, Danielle and Anthony. Active Parishioner of St. Adrian and involved with many activities with the Church, school and neighborhood for many years. Graduate of Lindblom High School. Retired Stationary Engineer, Local 399 with over 30 years of dedicated service. Was a great Chicago sports fan and never missed a Bears or Blackhawks game and he loved the game of golf. Due to CDC recommendation and guidelines funeral services and interment will be held privately. 773-779-4411 or www.beverlyridgefuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved