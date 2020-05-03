Randonis, Robert E. Robert E. Randonis, lifetime resident of the South Side of Chicago Marquette Park neighborhood. Beloved husband of Mary, nee Peterson; dear father of Mark, Kevin (Cindy), Paul, Keith (Marisol), Jennifer, Kelly (Sean) Craig and the late Todd; loving grandfather of Patrick, Richard, Dustin, Danielle and Anthony. Active Parishioner of St. Adrian and involved with many activities with the Church, school and neighborhood for many years. Graduate of Lindblom High School. Retired Stationary Engineer, Local 399 with over 30 years of dedicated service. Was a great Chicago sports fan and never missed a Bears or Blackhawks game and he loved the game of golf. Due to CDC recommendation and guidelines funeral services and interment will be held privately. 773-779-4411 or www.beverlyridgefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 3, 2020.