Ropa, Robert "Bob" R. Robert "Bob" R. Ropa, age 70, of Orland Park, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Bob was a proud Eagle Scout and an avid collector of coins and stamps. He was preceded in death by his parents, Casey and Helen (nee Dziedzic) Ropa; and his maternal and paternal grandparents. Bob is survived by many cherished friends and loved ones who will miss him dearly. There will be a visitation held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9TH STREET, LOCKPORT, with a chapel service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. In lieu of flowers, donations to P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park www.pawstinleypark.org
would be appreciated.
Masks and social distancing are required for all services.